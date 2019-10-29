Irish Water carrying out overnight works on N78 in Athy

Irish Water will be carrying out works to connect the new Primary Health Care centre on the N78 Athy this Tuesday evening 29 October.

Works will commence at 5.30pm through to 5.00am Wednesday morning.

Traffic control will be in place throughout including Stop/Go but long delays are not expected.

Meanwhile Kildare County Council has today begun carrying out resurfacing works on the road from its junction with the Castledermot road to the roundabout at Gallowshill. The project is scheduled for complettion on November 18 and the work hours are 8am to 6pm.