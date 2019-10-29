Preliminary design underway for new St. Farnan's Post Primary School

A preliminary design is underway for the new St. Farnan's Post Primary School.

Labour's Emmet Stagg sought an update on the Architectural Planning for the new 1,000 pupil St. Farnan's Post Primary School in Prosperous following the appointment of a Design Team last June to progress the project, and enquired when would planning permission be sought for the project.

The Minister has advised Mr. Stagg that the preliminary design process is underway since the design team was appointed and has not yet concluded.

As the detailed design process must also be completed before a planning application for the project can be lodged, it is too early in the architectural design process to be in a position to be definitive about when planning permission would be sought for the project.

Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that he would continue to pressurise the Minister on this project as it was 'critical that there were no further hold-ups' in its progress.