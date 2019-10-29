Lovely semi-detached home in Newbridge on the market for €285K

This 4-bedroom semi-detached home in Newbridge would ideally suit a young family as it benefits from spacious accommodation inside and good-sized gardens for an asking price of €285,000.

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market ‘Palor House’, 4 Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

This beautiful home is wonderfully presented with tasteful decor and is in excellent condition throughout. The property also benefits from a quiet cul-de-sac location in a highly sought- after area in Allenview Heights.

Inside the house boasts bright spacious accommodation comprising of entrance porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining/living room, 4 spacious bedrooms & main family bathroom.

Outside this property boasts a feature patio courtyard, maintenance free gardens with trees and shrubs, ample parking for several cars, double glazed windows doors & dual heating system. In addition, the house has been fully renovated with wheelchair friendly access, and a large extension to the rear of the property as well as pedestrian double side gates.

Allenview Heights is ideally located just a 10 minute walk from the town centre of Newbridge with excellent shopping facilities, restaurants, schools, rail service and motorway access sure to suit the needs of all the family.



Early viewing of this property is highly recommended and for more information contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 449 688 and more images at www.daft.ie.