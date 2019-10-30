Gardaí catch driver speeding at 146km/hr on N7 near Kill
Motorists urged to slow down
An Garda Siochana Twitter
The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this motorist after they were clocked with a speed of 146km/hr on Bank Holiday Monday on the N7 near Kill.
According to gardai, the driver was detected travelling at 146km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.
The driver is to receive a fine and 3 penalty points on their licence.
-Detected by Naas Roads Policing Unit on Bank Holiday evening on N7 near Kill. One driver doing 146 in 100kmph zone....... so 3 penalty points & fine to follow. #ArriveAlive #SlowDown
3:18 PM - 29 Oct 2019
-https://twitter.com/GardaTraffic
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on