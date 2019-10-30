Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 30 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Peader) Brennan

Ryansfield, Newbridge, Kildare



BRENNAN Patrick (Peadar), (Ryansfield, Newbridge, & formerly of College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 30th October 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at St. James’s Hospital. Sadly missed by his family, Shirley, Sandra, Anita, Padraig & Bridie, his brothers & sisters, Mary, Liam, Kevin, Ann, Anthony & his late brother Tommy RIP, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Peader Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home from 4pm to 8.30pm on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 1pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Dympna Murtagh (née McCann)

17, St Patrick's Street, Keady, Armagh / Athy, Kildare



Murtagh (nee McCann) (Keady, Co Armagh) October 30th 2019 peacefully Dympna RIP. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat 6 weeks ago. Loving sister of Anne Prendergast (Athy) and Frank.

Her remains will leave her late residence, 17 St Patrick's Street on Friday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Keady for 10am Funeral Mass burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister, brother, brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle and friends.

On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) O'Carroll (née Fleming)

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Louis, son Jason, daughters Louise, Danielle and Shibeal, sons-in-laws Sergio and Brian, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Ryan, Reese, Jamie, Chloe, Colleen, Ava, Ruby Jane and Shea, brother Johnny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McWey's funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 2 pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. House Private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to "Tallaght Hospital". Donations box in Church.

The death has occurred of JAMES STAFFORD

Kilcullen, Kildare / Churchtown, Dublin



Stafford, James, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and formerly Churchtown, Dublin, 29th October 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness at Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved husband of Monica, much loved father of Elaine and Mark and father-in-law of Stephen and Kristina. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Leon, Danny, Dean, Katie, Rhys and Milly, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Road, Rathfarnham on Friday afternoon (1st November) between 3.00 pm and 5.00 pm. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon (2nd November) at 2.00 pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Dublin 6W. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (P.J) Darcy

Curragh Finn, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock, Limerick. Retired Detective Garda, Immigration, Dublin Airport. Brother of the late Maureen Darcy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Pat and Des, daughter Caroline, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 5o'clock on Wednesday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Marie (Mary) Duggan (née Donnellan)

Leixlip, Kildare / Tuam, Galway



DUGGAN (née Donnellan) Marie (Mary), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Forty Acres, Tuam, Co. Galway) October 28th., 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth. Beloved wife of Bill and much loved mother of Bryan, Emer and Ciara. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sisters Rita and Carmel, brothers Pat, Kevin and Noel, grandchildren Jack, Danny, Liam and Patrick, sons-in-law Ben, David and Derek, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening (October 30th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (October 31st) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”