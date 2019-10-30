Trick or Treat: Met Éireann's latest weather forecast for Ireland this Halloween

An early start to the Halloween trick or treat might be on the cards as Met Éireann's is forecasting widespread rain across the country ahead of the spookiest night of the year.

The forecaster says Thursday, October 31 will stay mostly cloudy during daylight hours with occasional outbreaks of rain, some heavy.

However, Met Éireann is warning of a"'heavier spell of rain" will develop in the evening in the south and that will extend countrywide through the first part of Halloween night.

The forecaster says it will remain mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 °C in moderate southeast winds veering southerly later. There will be showers widespread rain across the country with drier spells at times later Thursday night.

Tonight Wednesday 30 October will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain becoming prolonged for parts of Kildare. Lowest temperatures ranging 6 to 9 degrees.

Winds will ease becoming light to moderate occasionally fresh easterly.

