JOB VACANCY: Fitness Instructor being hired by K Leisure

Do you love exercise and fitness? Are you working in the industry or would like to start? Do you want to be part of Kildare's biggest fitness family?

K Leisure is seeking a fitness instructor to join our fitness coaching team across its three clubs in Kildare.

The successful candidate will be joining a growing team of exercise and fitness professionals in ATHY, NAAS & NEWBRIDGE to deliver group exercise classes, design and programme exercise and fitness plans for members and guests of K Leisure, be the first contact point for member queries, provide advice and coaching to members and guests enabling them to achieve their fitness and exercise goals.

The successful candidate will have:

Required Skills:



· NCEF, NCEHS, ITEC, ACE or similar qualification (REPS Ireland approved).

· Excellent verbal and non-verbal communication skills.

· Creative, forward-thinking mindset.

· Proven ability to work as part of a team.

· Excellent time management and attention to detail.



· IWS or RLSS pool lifeguard qualification.

· Les Mills qualified in BODYPUMP, BODYATTACK, or BODYBALANCE a distinct advantage.

· Experience programming and delivering group exercise classes such as Les Mills, circuit classes, aqua aerobics, group cycling, HIIT.

· While not an essential requirement, experience in an exercise and fitness environment is preferable.

· Personal training certification

K Leisure said: "If you feel like you are the right person to join our team then we what to hear from you.

"Send us a copy of your CV, and a cover letter detailing your experience, motivations, and why you want to join the team at K Leisure."

K Leisure was founded in 2009 and operates three gyms, two swimming pools, astroturf pitches, a high-performance strength and conditioning gym, community centres throughout Kildare.

K Leisure said: "We have moved from strength to strength since our launch, and we will continue to grow at an accelerated pace.

"We need people who want to be part of that journey and make our vision a reality for the community in Co Kildare."

Closing date for applications is November 30. Please send your application to helena@kildareleisure.ie

Good luck!

