Cables won't be undergrounded in Ballymore just yet

Overhead cables can’t be placed under the ground in Ballymore just yet.

Local councillor Evie Sammon asked the council to cost the job of undergrounding the cables at Chapel Street.

Due to limited resources the council is not in a position to develop designs, plans and costing for this.

However, as an outline estimate, the council said it spent more than €300,000 completing the section of undergrounding between Life Credit Union at North Main Street and Dunnes Stores. This covered a distance of 100 metres.