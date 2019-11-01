Kildare Fire Service tackle blazes on trucks and containers

Incident happened on Halloween night

Kildare Fire Service tackle blazes on trucks and containers

Kildare Fire Service attended a number of blazes at a site where trucks and containers were alight on Halloween night.

The incident was attended by firefighters from Kildare, as well as one fire engine from Dublin. 