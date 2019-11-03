Acclaimed Kildare artist in national spotlight at Ireland’s largest art fair

An acclaimed Kildare artist renowned for his striking animal paintings will be in the national spotlight at Art Source, Ireland’s largest art fair, at the RDS from November 15-17.

Renowned Celbridge-based artist Jason O'Ceannobháin has been honing his skill in creating animal pieces for over 20 years and is strongly influenced by Ireland’s native animals and rolling landscapes.

Striking and lifelike, his animal creations are painted onto a series of boards laid on top of each other in a step pattern, creating a bespoke canvas that is unique to each painting.

Jason has completed commissions for clients from all over the world and his work has been displayed in numerous galleries across the UK and Ireland.

“I have always admired modern architecture and décor, particularly the simplistic forms and clean lines that depicts the modern look,” said Jason.

“I designed a body of diverse art inspired by these characteristics, merging sharp geometric shapes with contemporary paintings. This format constructs different symmetrical frames, positioned atop of one another to compliment the painted subject. These layered panel paintings are designed to introduce tenacious character to modern décor, created in a manner that adds to the architecture, rather than take away from it,"he added.

La Sonadora by Jason O'Ceannobháin which will be shown at Art Source, Ireland’s largest art fair, which takes place at the RDS from Friday November 15 to Sunday November 17. See artsource.ie

The largest collection of Banksy’s work exhibited on public show in Ireland is also set to feature at Art Source.

Gormleys Fine Art will be showing 12 screen prints by the anonymous UK-based artist and political activist whose original piece Devolved Parliament recently sold for €10.9m.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show which will feature 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.

Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 15.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable original artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

The show features Our Beautiful Earth, a free children’s workshop exploring the beauty of the planet’s ecosystems, where youngsters can work creatively on a variety of subjects.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 15-17, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday Nov 15: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 16: 10am-6pm, Sun Nov 17: 10am-6pm.

Art Source is also expanding to Cork for the first time this year, and will be held at City Hall between November 29 to December 1.

For more information visit artscource.ie