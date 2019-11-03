Car parks can be ‘dangerous places’ - weekend crash sparks warning from fire service

This was the scene of a collision between a car and a light pole in a busy car park.

The impact caused significant damage to the front area of the vehicle.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the driver sustained minor injuries after the incident in Adamstown in west Dublin.

But firefighters warned parents to keep a tight hold on children in busy car parks.

A DFB spokesperson said on Twitter: "Car parks can be dangerous places with a lot going on.

"Always encourage your little people to hold your hand in a car park."