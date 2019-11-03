Modern 6-bed family home near Kilcullen on the market for €620K

This modern and energy efficient detached house located close to Kilcullen would ideally suit a family as it enjoys spacious accommodation and private grounds for an asking price of €620,000.

Appleton Property have great pleasure in presenting to the market ‘1 New Abbey’, which is located on the periphery of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Number 1 New Abbey is located directly opposite the entrance to Castlemartin Stud with a permanent long-standing deciduous forest adjacent.

The property is set out over three floors and inside accommodation comprises of a spacious bright entrance hallway to the centre of the house, large formal living room to the right on entry, second spacious living room/tv lounge to the left on entry with bay window, with combined open plan kitchen/living/dining room extending across the full extent of the rear of the house with two sets of double doors to raised decking in south facing rear garden, with utility room and ground floor wc in addition.

On the first floor level there are 5 bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, the main bedroom on this level also has a walk-in wardrobe and dual access to the laundry cupboard, with main bathroom in addition. On the top floor the open plan attic provides an extensive space currently in use as a games room/office. This room is a sixth bedroom and is the master suite by design with spacious en suite and space allocation for a large walk in wardrobe.

Outside to the front and rear of the property there are professionally landscaped gardens with extensive cobble locked area to the front providing for off street parking for multiple vehicles, to the rear there is a bespoke patio area and extensive raised decking also with out-door seating area.

New Abbey at Castlemartin Lodge is a highly regarded enclave of exclusive luxury homes within walking distance of both primary and secondary schools and c. 22 acres of unrivalled sporting and social facilities surrounding the community centre. Kilcullen is a bustling town in close proximity to Dublin, brought closer with the opening of the 3 lane M7, with park and ride rail links at Newbridge, Sallins and Red Cow and a frequent bus service.

Kilcullen is a quality town with excellent amenities, social, community and sporting facilities.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with sole selling agents, Austin Egan MIPAV of Appleton Property, Kilcullen and for more information call 045 482759 and check out more images at www.daft.ie