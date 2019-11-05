Kildare woman to feature on new TV show 'OAP B&B' this week

A Co Kildare woman is set to feature on Virgin Media's latest hit social experiment show 'OAP B&B' with the second episode to hit Irish tv screens this Thursday, 7 November.

OAP B&B follows the Eldershare model and it sees elderly homeowners paired up with young renters for two weeks, giving each a chance to experience life from a different perspective. For the renter, it's a chance to live rent free, in return for their time and some chores.

At the end of two intensive weeks, they will each decide if they are willing to move in together and make the living arrangement permanent.

This Thursday's episode will see Kildare woman Colette, 70, paired with Dundalk native David, 26, for two weeks.

Colette is a widow with 3 children and 2 grandchildren living in Kildare while David hails from Dundalk in Co.Louth and lives at home with his parents. David works in marketing and is also studying a masters in Maynooth.

With his busy work and college schedule David spends more 4 hours a day commuting which does not leave much time for a social life.

Colette on the other hand has a very active social life being part of a choir, weekly bingo and socialising with her large group of friends and family. With his commute cut down dramatically can Colette help David get back on the social scene?

Tune in check out how Colette and David get on this Thursday, 7 November from 9.30pm on Virgin Media One.