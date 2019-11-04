Gardaí appeal for information on missing bumper of vehicle that rammed Garda car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving that occurred at approximately 3.15pm at the Innwood Estate in Enfield close to the Kildare/Meath border.



Gardaí were called to the scene following reports of three to four men in a silver-coloured Lexus acting suspiciously in the area.



The silver-coloured Lexus, similar to a vehicle currently being sought by Gardaí in connection with other suspicious activities, reversed and hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a Garda patrol car.

The car then mounted the foot-path and left the scene at speed in the direction of Rathmolyon.



Gardai said that owing to this incident, the back bumper is now missing from the silver-coloured Lexus.



Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have seen any suspicious activity yesterday between 3pm and 4pm in the Enfield area to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time to contact Gardaí, as well as anyone who may have seen a silver-coloured Lexus with a missing back bumper after 3.15pm.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9431222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.