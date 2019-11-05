Documentary about Kildare man's battle with depression to be shown at Naas gym

A mental health documentary made by an Athy filmmaker will be shown at a local gym.

Michael Lee Aldridge’s You’re Not Alone will be screened at The Performance and Fitness Academy, Unit W10D Ladytown Business Park, Naas on November 9 from 7-9pm.

The documentary tells Niall Munnelly’s story, owner of Performance and Fitness Academy.

”This documentary gives an insight into Niall Munnelly's battle from being bullied as a child, to fighting depression and wanting to take his own life, to setting up a successful business,” said Michael Lee.

Mr Munnelly, who approached Michael Lee about doing the documentary, said; “This story is vulnerable and raw and hopefully it will connect with people out there. By opening up, it might give other people the motivation to do the same.

"By talking about mental health it has the power to reduce the stigma that’s out there. We can all struggle at different times in our lives. But we don’t have to struggle alone.

"There’s people that want to help, please don’t hesitate to ask."

The event is free of charge and there will be a QnA with counsellors and Mr Munnelly at the end.