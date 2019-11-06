"Lack of lighting" on streets of Newbridge, says Kildare TD

Fianna Fáil TD for South Kildare Fiona O'Loughlin is calling for more street lights in Newbridge.

Deputy O’Loughlin said she has, a number of times, requested Kildare County Council to carry out an audit on street lighting in various areas of Kildare, yet only a few locations have seen increased lighting.

Deputy O’Loughlin felt that that street lighting should be a high priority for the council in 2019 and welcomed the announcement of the internal public lighting group in Kildare County Council.

“Although the Council made progress with the internal public lighting group this year with the Green Road, we are still waiting for those lights to be turned on. The lack of lighting is once again prevailing across the town of Newbridge as the clocks went back last week. I was walking on the Standhouse road recently and couldn’t believe the darkness at 6:30pm," she said.

“Eyre Street and Morristown Road are all lacking in adequate lighting. We must ensure people feel safe in our town and one way to do that is by having public lighting so they can see. I have requested that more funding be allocated from the council 2020 budget for installation of more public lights.

“Public safety around the town is vital and must be prioritised by Kildare County Council”, concluded O’Loughlin