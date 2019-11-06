Kildare gardai urging people to be vigilant after man posing as garda calls to woman's home
Kildare gardai are urging people to be vigilant after a man posing as a garda called to a house and stole property.
The incident happened yesterday, Tuesday October 5 in the Red Bog area of Blessington.
A woman answered the door of her home to a man wearing normal clothes posing as a garda.
The man subsequently went into the house and stole property.
Gardai believe the man was seen leaving the scene in a silver seat leon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045 884 300.
