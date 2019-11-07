Spacious bungalow in Prosperous with double garage for €550K

This spacious home close to Prosperous includes landscaped grounds and a double garage for an asking price of €550,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly are pleased to present to the market ‘Curryhills’, Prosperous, Co Kildare, a most impressive four / five-bedroom detached bungalow blessed with space and a host of wonderful features including a detached double garage with lovely mature landscaped grounds extending to approximately 0.6 acre.

Inside the property three large reception rooms including a spacious kitchen/dining area, four / five spacious bedrooms (one en suite and one currently in use as a study), extensive tiling, wooden flooring and an array of extras / special features that are sure to impress.

Outside the property is approached along a sweeping driveway this is an instantly appealing home ideal for a growing family. The lawns are well maintained and spacious with attractive trees and shrubs adding to the overall appeal, with the detached double garage offering potential for future expansion if desired.

Prosperous village is just a few minutes’ walk away providing shops, schools (primary & secondary), church, pubs and a host of recreational facilities. Dublin city is easily accessible via a frequent bus service, rail links from Sallins and Maynooth combined with easy access to the M4 and M7 motorways.

Early viewing is recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 and visit www.daft.ie