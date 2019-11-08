Deadline for Kildare-Lexington Student exchange applications is today at 5pm

The Kildare-Lexington Student Exchange Programme 2020 exchange deadline for applications is today at 5pm, with spots still left for Kildare students wishing to experience family life in the US this summer.

The exchange will take place in June and July 2020 for 7-10 days. The exchange is for Kildare secondary school students who are over 16 on 1st June 2020 and have the consent of their parent(s)/guardian(s) to participate.

Adult chaperones will accompany the students and usually Kildare students go to Lexington first with their US counterparts coming to Kildare shortly after the Kildare students return home, with some organised activities to be arranged.

The exchange will cost up to €850, depending on flight costs. The trip is subsidised by Kildare County Council to keep student costs at this level.

According to KCC this is the opportunity of a lifetime for young people who like to travel, make new friends and learn about other cultures.

Students are advised to register their interest by e-mailing kildarestudentexchange@kildarecoco.ie or calling Ciara Gallagher at (045) 980660.