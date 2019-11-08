Two Kildare students receive President's Gaisce awards

Two Kildare students have received Gaisce awards.

The Gaisce is the most prestigious youth award in Ireland and is a challenge to young people from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins to dream big and realise their potential.

Pictured at the President’s Award Silver Awards Ceremony in O’Reilly Theatre Dublin were CEO of Gaisce Yvonne McKenna with Silver Awardees Olivia Byrne and Siofra Mernagh from Pipers Hill, Kildare.

Speakers at the event included Olivia Porter a Wexford native who received her Gold Award in December last year from President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

The event was MC’d by Spin 103.8 DJs Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly.

Silver Awardees recognised on the night have successfully completed at least 26 weeks across 3 different challenge areas and undertaken a 3-day adventure journey.

The adventure journey incorporates either a 50km walk or a 190km cycle.

Photo: Maxwell Photography