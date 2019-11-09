Road resurfacing works to take place in Ballymore Eustace next week
Works at St Bridget's Park on Chapel Streer
Road works will be carried out at St Bridget’s Park, Chapel St. Ballymore Eustace on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 November
The works will take place on Monday 11 November & Tuesday 12 November 2019 from 9.30am to 6pm.
Kildare Co Council apologise for any inconvience caused.
