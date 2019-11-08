Details of official opening of Sallins playground announced

The Official Opening of Sallins Playground will take place on Friday, 22 November 2019.

A celebratory mass will take place at 10am followed by the official opening of Sallins Community Playground, Kildare Down Syndrome Ireland’s horticultural facility and the St. Laurence’s National School’s all-weather pitches.

The playground is located to the rear of The Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels. The parish kindly provided the site for the development of a playground for the local and wider community.

The opening of the playground will be performed by the Mayor of the Naas Municipal District Councillor Carmel Kelly, Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and children of the parish.

The playground, entrance avenue, railings, tarmacking and associated works were undertaken by Play and Leisure Services. The cost of collective works totalled €305,000 and was part funded by Local Property Tax which was allocated by the

Councillors in the Naas Municipal District.

Sallins Community Playground is one of 4 new playgrounds funded by Local Property Tax allocated by the Councillors. The other playgrounds are in Kill which opened in 2016 and Eadestown and Caragh which were also delivered this year.

The playground caters for Children from 1-12. The main play features being a multi activity play unit with 5 towers with a high slide, suspension bridges and climbing ladders together with a space net, train, fishing boat, shop, swings, assault course,

play panels and natural play elements.

The playground also features a range of accessible equipment for intellectual and physical disabilities such as a basket

swing, sensory play equipment area, sand pit, roundabout, musical equipment and play panels.