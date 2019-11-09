A cold night in store with frost and fog developing for Co Kildare

Some frost and fog will develop under clear skies overnight for some parts of Co Kildare.

It will be cold overnight with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, with winds easing overnight.

Some fog may be slow to lift tomorrow morning but otherwise it will be a largely dry and bright day with some sunshine. Cloud will thicken from the west later in the day followed by outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Moderate south to southwest winds will freshen with the arrival of the rain.

On Sunday night rain will continue for a time. A clearance to showers will follow in the west. Breezy with fresh southerly winds veering northwest as the rain clears.

Minimum temperatures of 3 to 5°C, possibly closer to freezing over Ulster.