Cold with some showers on the way for Co Kildare overnight

It's set to be another cold, wet night for Co Kildare with temperatures to drop as low as 1C.

Rain will continue tonight as southerly winds freshen.

A clearance to passing showers will follow to all areas from the west in the early morn. Showers will be heavy towards morning with a risk of hail in the west.

It will be cold overnight with minimum temperatures 1 to 4 degrees. Slight frost in sheltered inland areas. Winds veering west and becoming blustery.

Tomorrow Monday will be very blustery with sunny spells and occasional showers. The showers most frequent and heaviest in the west with the risk of hail. Dry spells too - best in the east.

Strong gusty west to northwest winds. Feeling cold with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday night will be cold and blustery with occasional showers - most frequent across the north and west.