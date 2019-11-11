A cold, blustery day ahead for Co Kildare

A cold and blustery day with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells on the way for Co Kildare.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees and feeling very chilly in fresh and gusty west to northwest breezes.

Cold and mainly dry tonight with just the odd isolated shower. Lows of 0 to 3 degrees with frost forming in places. Winds will be moderate and westerly in direction.

Bright and breezy tomorrow with a scattered showers, most frequent in the north of the province with parts of the southeast staying dry. Highs of 6 or 8 degrees with fresh west to northwest winds easing towards evening.

Tuesday night will be cold and mainly clear at first with some showers affect northwestern and eastern coasts. Cloud will increase from the west bringing patchy rain along Atlantic coasts towards dawn. Overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, it will be 'cold and unsettled' with rain or showers for the coming days but some dry sunny periods expected towards the end of the week.