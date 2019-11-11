Construction begins this week on Tech Hub for Kildare

Construction has commenced today, Monday 11 November 2019, which will see the development of an exciting new tech space for Naas and Kildare.

The Mid-East Regional Innovation Think Space (MERITS) in Naas, will provide a dynamic space for over 100 technology workers when works are completed in November of next year.

The hub was the successful recipient of nearly €2m funding under Enterprise Ireland’s Regional Enterprise Development Fund and is a key objective under the Mid-East Regional Enterprise Plan 2020.

Welcoming the start of the construction phase, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, praised the vision of everyone involved in getting the project to this point.

“On behalf of Kildare County Council, we are really proud and excited to be driving such an ambitious project for the county and the region. MERITS is one of a number of innovative workspaces that we are developing in partnership with our key stakeholders around the county and the Mid-East region. MERITS is a purpose built co-working space that will be aimed at tech entrepreneurs and those involved in the digital economy. The hub will work closely with Maynooth University and MaynoothWorks, the Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland in providing the necessary supports that will allow

entrepreneurs and startups to scale up”.

“Kildare County Council recently conducted a commuter survey which highlighted to us the real ambition of our outbound commuters to relocate and work in the county. As a local authority, we want to meet their needs in this respect and are actively working on the development of additional hubs in the county such as an equine tech hub in Kildare town

and a food innovation hub in Athy,"added Mr Carey.

Councillor Rob Power, Chair of County Kildare Community Network, who are overseeing the project, said the hub will attract a high calibre of tech workers to the county.

“This will be a wonderful facility for Naas and Kildare. When it is constructed, MERITS will drive innovation and collaboration. It will be a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs and SME’s to work together in this type of environment,"he said.