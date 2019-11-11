Footpath upgrade works begin in Sallins this week

Kildare Co Council has confirmed that Footpath Upgrade Works are taking place at Main Street in Sallins from today until Friday, 15 November.

The works are taking place at R407 around junction of Clane Road and Chapel Lane along Main Street Sallins (Outside Top Service Station).

The working hours are 9.30am to 5pm, daily.

It is understood that a Stop/Go system or temporary traffic lights will be in operation for the duration of these works.