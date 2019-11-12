Spacious 4-bed home in Carbury on the market for €490K

This stunning 4-bedroom detached home in Carbury is situated on a spacious c.1.4-acre site and includes a games room a garage and a workshop for an asking price of €490,000.

Kelly Hudson Properties are delighted to present to the market ‘The Old School House’, Killina, Carbury, Co. Kildare.

The property extends to c.3472sqft offering light airy spacious living accommodation to any potential purchaser. With clean lines and modern décor this property has been meticulously maintained by its current owners.

Inside the property includes 4 good-sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (including 2 en suites), an entrance hallway, a spacious kitchen/dining area, sitting room, family room and a games room with its own bar and pool table for hours of fun.

Outside the property is approached through wrought iron electric gates and a spacious driveway with ample parking for several cars, a garage and a workshop to the rear of the property and good-sized, private gardens extending to c.1.4 acres.

Finished to the highest standard it is sure to impress. Enjoy the peace and tranquillity of country living yet this home is situated a little under 5km from Allenwood and Derrinturn with plenty of local amenities nearby.

Viewing is strictly by appointment and for more information contact Kelly Hudson Properties Newbridge on 086 8061800 and more information at www.daft.ie