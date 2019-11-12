Car fire in Kildare Village overflow car park responded to by Kildare Fire Services

Kildare Fire Service units responded to a car fire in an overflow car park used by Kildare Village shopping mall on Sunday last.

Firefighters from Newbridge and Monasterevin stations were in attendance at the incident in the car park of St Brigid's Primary School (Academy Building) on Academy Street.

The blaze is believed to have been reported at around 11.30am.

The car park is regularly used to accommodate surplus vehicles.

Kildare Fire Service confirmed that fire officers responded to the incident.

Massgoers in nearby St Brigid's Church reported hearing a loud bang at about 11.20am.

A woman who was attending Mass in St Brigid's Church said she heard a bang at about 11.20am.

She told KildareNow: "We came out of Mass, and black smoke was pouring up from St Brigid's Primary School car park.

"But we could not see any more as the CYMS building was blocking our view."

She added: "In the 10 to 15 minutes we were standing outside the Church, two fire engines and a water tanker arrived."