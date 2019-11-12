Alleged sexual assault in Newbridge before the courts

A man prosecuted for a single count of alleged sexual assault appeared at Naas District Court, sitting at Naas Racecourse on November 6.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the offence is alleged to have taken place in Newbridge on a date in February 2018 and after the defendant met the injured party by chance.

He said the assault, against an adult female, is alleged to have taken place in a secluded area.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the case. He imposed reporting restrictions in the case and said the defendant ought to have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses. directly or indirectly.