This is when Santa will arrive and the Christmas lights turned on in Naas

Santa will arrive in Naas on November 23 at 2pm and will be in his Grotto at the Town Hall to meet all the local children.

Santa visits are free and each child will get a present. Christmas lights will be turned on at 5.30pm.

Christmas markets will be in the Town Hall and also Poplar Square on November 23 to coincide with Santa’s arrival in the town. If you want to have a stall please email kimkelleher@ymail.com.