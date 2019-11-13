Woman forced to flee Newbridge home as burglars broke in

Gardai in Newbridge are investigating a break-in to a home in Newbridge, while the female homeowner was alone inside.

On Sunday morning, October 10, two men broke into the home in the Milltown area through the kitchen window.

The woman heard the two men in her bedroom, and fled through the window.

Gardai say the woman saw the two men being picked up in a black car by a third male, that fled towards Milltown village.

Anyone with information can contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.