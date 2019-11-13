Newbridge gardai assist with €90,000 drugs seizure in Meath

As part of an intelligence led operation, Gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Armed Support Unit Newbridge, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local Gardaí, carried out a search of a property in Laytown yesterday, November 12.

Cannabis (pending analysis) and Cannabis plants (pending analysis) with a market value of €90,000 was discovered.

Five males were arrested in relation to this incident.

Three have since been released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution. A further two remain in custody in Meath Garda Stations.