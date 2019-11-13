New residential care hub for Naas moves a step closer with contract signing

A group behind a new residential care facility for young adults who leave State care are fundraising for €250,000 to complete the project.

The Homeless Care CLG charity is converting derelict properties near the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout in Naas into 12 studio apartments.

Cleary Doyle Construction Ltd has been appointed contractor for the project and work will commence in the coming weeks.

Homeless Care CLG is now tasked with raising funds to convert and refurbish the developent which will also include offices for social care workers and a communal meeting area. This will cost in excess of €250,000.

The facility is aimed at allowing young adults to reside in a supportive environment to teach them life skills and to train them to fend for themselves in the wider community.

Homeless Care CLG is a charity founded in 2014 by local business people in Naas following an appeal by a social care worker on the national airwaves to help young adults who leave state care at the age of 18 and who are at risk of or have become homeless.

A Homeless Care CLG spokesperson said: “The vision is to offer supported living accommodation to teach life skills and to help them to progress to independent living.

“The project has been ongoing since then with the purchase of the Bundle of Sticks site in Naas, planning and funding application for 12 studio apartments with a community house at the hub of the site.

“It has been a complex journey but the clear vision remains; to help some of the most vulnerable in our community in a caring, kind and supportive environment.”

The spokesperson added: “Thank you to the Kildare community for your support.”

Homeless Care CLG has received funding from the Capital Assistance Scheme run by the Irish Council for Social Housing.

This funding covers capital funding for the delivery through either construction or acquisition of housing accommodation to cater for priority groups such as homeless persons.

The contract for the project was signed in the offices of Clarke Consultants in Naas on Thursday last.