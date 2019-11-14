Thieves get away with boxes of Lego as driver slept in truck in Naas
Crime
File Photo
In the early hours of Tuesday, November 12, thieves targeted a truck as the driver slept at Toughers industrial estate, Newhall, Naas.
At 3am, the driver heard a noise and as he looked in his mirror he saw four males who had cut a hole in the side curtain of his truck.
Gardai say the males removed a lot of Lego boxes, and subsequently made off in a black jeep.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.
