Man armed with hatchet demanded money from Leixlip restaurant staff

On Sunday, November 20 at 9pm, two men entered the Koshiba bistro, Roverforest, Leixlip.

One of the men, armed with a hatchet, began banging on the counter demanding the waitress to fill a bag with money, while the other man kept watch at the door.

The men fled on foot towards the library in Leixlip town.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip gardai on 01 666 7800.