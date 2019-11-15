13 Contractors express interest in construction of €30m State Data Centre in Celbridge

Labour's Emmet Stagg was in contact with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to progressing the €30 Million State Data Centre at the Backweston Campus in Celbridge, which was granted planning permission on October 24 last.

The Minister has advised Mr. Stagg that thirteen Expressions of Interest were received from Contractors for the prequalification process for the construction of the State Data Centre.

The Minister further advised that these submissions are currently being assessed by the OPW and tenders will be invited in due course.

The Data Centre, stated Mr. Stagg, was previously described by the OPW as of critical importance to the State due to the deficiencies of the existing State infrastructure and the construction of the Data Centre will be of immense benefit to multiple Government departments and agencies.

Data Centres centralise IT operations and equipment and manage and disseminate data and they are essential for housing most critical systems and are vital to the continuity of daily operations.

Concluding Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that he would 'continue to monitor progress with the State Data Centre given its importance to the State.'