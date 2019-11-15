Kildare singer Megan O'Neill to perform in St David's Church Naas tomorrow night

Kildare singer Megan O'Neill is set to give a very special performance at St David's Church in Naas tomorrow night Saturday, 16 November with doors open from 7.30pm.

Megan will be supported on the night by her band and local singer Amanda St John.

Tickets cost €16.30 including online booking fee.

Other performances as part of Megan's Irish tour will include Roisin Dubh in Galway at 8pm on November 8, Kavanagh’s Bar in Portlaoise at 8pm on November 9, Central Arts in Waterford at 8pm on November 14, the White Horse Ballincollig in Cork at 8pm on November 15, and at the Ards Art Centre in Newtownards, UK, at 7.30pm on November 22.

Talented Megan is also hard at work on her new album which is expected to come out in September or October 2020, with collaborations with the Dunwells brothers Joe and David to be included on the album.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.meganoneillmusic.ie