Overcrowding crisis at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital is the third most overcrowded hospital in the State today.

There are 27 patients on trolleys at the hospital today and the overcrowding figures have risen every day this week.

Only University Hospital Limerick (65) and University Hospital Galway (44) are reporting more overcrowding today.

There are four patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital today and 25 on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.