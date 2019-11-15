Kildare road users urged to reflect on 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' this Sunday

This Sunday, 17 November marks 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' a day when commemorations take place globally to remember those injured or killed in road traffic collisions.

World Day of Remembrance provides an opportunity to draw the public's attention to the impact of road crashes. The RSA, An Garda Síochána, Local Authority Road Safety Officers, Emergency Services and victim support groups will be engaged in remembering those who have died on Irish roads, and the public are urged to remember those victims too.

Road users across County Kildare are encouraged to take time to reflect on those who have died or were injured in collisions over the years and think to themselves how vulnerable we all are while using the road.

According to the RSA, 24,390 people have died in fatal crashes in Ireland since the recording of fatalities began in 1959. This is equivalent to losing the population of the town of Carlow.

Over 80,000 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads since the recording of serious injuries began in 1977 (up to 12 November 2019)*.

To date in 2019 a total of 125 families, friends and communities have lost a loved one.

Declan Keogh, Road Safety Officer, Kildare County Council said: "All too often, people don't expect to see themselves involved in or associated with a road traffic incident, and they certainly don't expect to be attending the funeral of a road crash victim or a hospital's A&E to visit a collision survivor. We are all at risk on the roads, regardless of what road-user type we are. This Sunday is a perfect day for people to reflect on those who have died on the roads and think of the possibilities of what might happen in a crash or how a collision could be avoided."

Liz O'Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said, "This is the 13th year that we have remembered those who have died in fatal collisions, their families and those injured. We're here today to invite everybody this Sunday, to remember these people and to take time out to reflect on your own behaviour when using the road. World day of remembrance is also a poignant way to remind ourselves that behind the statistics are real people. They were somebody's father, brother, son, mother, sister or daughter. There are events taking place around the country to mark the day so I would urge people to go along if you can. If you can't please make a pledge to take greater care on the road, out of respect for the victims and their families."

Assistant Commissioner, David Sheahan, National Roads Policing Unit, An Garda Síochána said: "We are committed to working with the RSA, road safety groups and individuals nationwide to ensure that fewer families have to suffer the grief of losing a loved one. World Day of Remembrance gives us an opportunity to remind people of just how vulnerable we are when using the road. As the evenings get darker and the festive season approaches we remind road users to be vigiliant and ensure you are wearing hi-visibility items and can be seen when out walking or cycling. Wearing a seat-belt, putting mobile phones away while driving are things we should be doing each and every day."

For more information and to check out events happening around the country this weekend visit www.rsa.ie