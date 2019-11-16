Talk on military and archaeological history of the Curragh taking place today

A significant one day seminar on the heritage of the Curragh of Kildare is taking place in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge today Saturday 16 November from 9am to 3.30pm approximately.

This event will feature a number of speakers presenting on different aspects of the Curragh, including its archaeology, military heritage, placenames, racing heritage, the unique fauna and geology found on the Curragh and on St Brigid.

A new edition of Dr John Feehan's long out of print Cuirreach Life book will be launched on the day, along with the launch of the digitised journals of the County Kildare Archaeological Society.

Admission is €10, which includes lunch and tea/coffee breaks. Contact localhistory@kildarecoco.ie or Tel: 045448351 for further details.