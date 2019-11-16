Kildare kick-boxer is strong contender for Senior World Kickboxing Championships in Turkey next week

A talented kick-boxer from Co Kildare is set to compete in the WAKO Senior World Kickboxing Championships in Turkey which starts next Saturday, 23 November.

Conor McGlinchey, 19, is from Carbury in Co Kildare, and he trains with top Irish club Tallaght Martial Arts and he will be representing Ireland in the men’s -84kg pointfighting category.

Conor who is currently a student at Cork College of Commerce is already a multiple World and European Champion at Junior level and has just returned from a successful year competing and living in the USA with semi pro team Team Proper.

The WAKO Senior World Kickboxing Championships will be taking place from the 23rd November to the 1st December in Antalya, Turkey.

Kickboxing is one of Ireland’s fastest growing and most successful sports, and WAKO is the only organisation worldwide that is recognised by the GAISF (Global Association of Sports Federations) and the IOC (International Olympic Committee)

The world’s top fighters will compete to earn the title of World Champion and young Conor would be regarded as a strong contender.



