Mini shopping centre with fuel station being planned for Newbridge

Planning permission has been applied for a three-storey neighbourhood centre development including a convenience store, filling station, medical centre and other retail units in Newbridge.

The proposed facility is earmarked for a current green field site on the Station Road opposite the Department of Defence.

Being planned is a convenience store with an off-licence and coffee shop and delicatessen.

Also planned with the large development are toilet facilities.

The designs include plans for fuel filling facilities to rear of the building as well as a forecourt area and three 40,000 litre underground fuel tanks.

The drawings will show electric charging points, a canopy, pump islands and signage.

The development includes a retail shop unit at ground floor level and takeaway units at first floor level.

A medical suite is planned for the first floor level as well as three medical suites at second floor level.

A new site entrance/exit and landscaping is also included.