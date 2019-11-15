Frost and icy conditions expected for Co Kildare overnight

It's set to be a cold night with frost and icy patches developing in some places overnight for Co Kildare with lows of -2C.

Continuing dry apart from a few isolated rain or hail showers near the east coast. North to northwest breezes will become light early tonight allowing fog patches to form and become dense in places.

Temperatures will drop to between -2 and +2 Celsius with frost and a risk of icy patches.

Frost and ice will clear on Saturday morning but fog may linger in a few inland spots. Mainly dry with bright spells and just a slight chance of an isolated shower near the east coast.

Highs of 5 to 7 Celsius generally in light breezes but only 3 or 4 Celsius where fog lingers.

Saturday night: Dry in many areas, with a few clear spells, but mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4 Celsius, with a risk of frost where any breaks in cloud occur. Risk of fog also, in slack winds.

Forecsters from Met Eireann have warned of 'changeable and unsettled weather' from Saturday night onwards. Very cold at first, with below normal temperatures and with a risk of frost at night, (widespread frost Sunday night).

However, temperatures will recover closer to normal values from Wednesday onwards, with no significant frost.