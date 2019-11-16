Kildare Gardai clamp down on anti-social behaviour on trains with evening patrols
Also detected 26 incidents of fare evasion
Gardai carried out evening patrols on Kildare commuter trains yesterday. Pic: Kildare Garda Division
Kildare Community Gardaí yesterday carried out another evening of patrols on the Kildare commuter rail line.
They were also supported by Irish Rail staff.
"The main focus of these operations is preventing anti-social behaviour on our train service,"said a garda spokesperson.
One person was arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Meanwhile Irish Rail staff also detected 26 incidents of fare evasion.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on