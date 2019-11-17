Lovely 4-bed bungalow in Celbridge on the market for €429K

This spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow close to Celbridge would ideally suit a family with amenities on its doorstep for an asking price of €429,000.

Coonan Estate Agents are pleased to present to the market ‘9 Priory Walk’, Celbridge, Co Kildare, a detached family home extending to c. 1,500 sq. ft. Inside the accommodation comprises 4 bedrooms, including a master ensuite, kitchen/dining room, additional reception/dining room on ground floor/suitable for a large playroom, main bathroom and guest W.C.

This property is wonderfully bright as it enjoys a south facing rear garden, making the most of the morning and evening sun. Outside this property offers ample parking and it also benefits from a dual side entrance; a driveway for off street parking, with an attractive lawn area (front and rear) which includes a selection of mature trees, shrubs and flowers.

The back garden is a sun trap and is blissfully private, complete with a small patio area and a storage shed.

This four-bedroom house is an ideal family home, or suitable for a first-time buyer, or as an investment property, which enjoys a superb location within walking distance to Celbridge village, schools and all local shops and amenities.

Celbridge is also considered to be one of the most popular locations in North Kildare with its historic village, Celbridge Abbey and Castletown House and is well connected to both public transport and motorway infrastructure, with the M4 interchange just a short distance away.

Early viewing of this home is recommended and for more information contact Coonan Estate Agents on 01 6288400 and more images at www.daft.ie