Construction of new St. Joseph's NS Kilcock expected to commence next Spring

Labour's Emmet Stagg has continued to press the Minister for Education in relation to progressing the construction of the New St. Joseph's National School in Kilcock, following the seeking of Tenders for the project.

The Minister has now advised Mr. Stagg that the closing date for the completed tender returns is the end of November.

The Minister further advised Mr. Stagg that assuming no significant issues arise during the tender process, he expected that the project will progress to site in the first quarter of next year and that the contract duration is 20 months.

Welcoming finally the progress with the New School, Mr. Stagg stated that the new school will comprise 16 classrooms, 5 Special Education Tuition Rooms, a multi-purpose room, a library resource room, a general purpose hall and a special needs unit with two base classrooms.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that after a long process for the New School 'we are finally at the stage where the tender process is nearly completed and we can finally look forward to construction commencing by 31 March next year.'