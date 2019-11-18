Cold and cloudy conditions expected tonight for Co Kildare

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells to start, becoming cloudy later in the night for Co Kildare.

Rain in western parts of the province by dawn. Lowest temperatures will be between 1 and 4 degrees with freshening southeasterly winds.

Rain in western parts will gradually move eastwards through tomorrow morning, Tuesday.

Clearer, drier conditions will follow for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds veering west and easing as the rain moves through.

Rain will clear the east coast on Tuesday evening and it will be dry for a time over much of the country early on Tuesday night, apart from a few showers affecting Atlantic coasts. Later in the night though, outbreaks of rain will develop along eastern and southern coasts in freshening southeasterly winds.

Lows of zero to 5 degrees, coldest under clear spells in the midlands, east and north.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann, the weather will be 'unsettled' through the rest of the week, although it will become less cold with the risk of severe frosts reducing.