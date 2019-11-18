TRAFFIC: Reports of animals loose on M7 southbound at J9 Naas

There are reports of animals loose on the M7 southbound at J9 Naas North this evening, with motorists warned to approach the area with caution.

According to AA Roadwatch, it is alow leaving Naas on the Newbridge Rd (R445) queuing for the Bundle of Sticks R/A. Further along this route, it’s also slow through Newbridge itself.

There is also heavy traffic heading into Kilcullen from the Naas direction (R448).

