Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on M50

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred at the merging of the off ramp and M50 at Junction 5 Southbound this morning, November 19 at approximately 7:45am.

A motorcyclist, a man age currently unknown, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing. Traffic information in relation to this incident is available on our twitter account @gardatraffic.